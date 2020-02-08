Here's why the traffic on the northside could be fairly bad this evening

The 2020 sporting calendar is in full swing and a couple of events today could have a major effect on Dublin traffic.

Around the Aviva Stadium, there will be the usual congestion as the venue hosts the crucial Six Nations clash between Ireland and Wales. However, it's the north side of the city where most traffic issues are likely to occur this evening.

Riverdance is currently in the middle of its 25th anniversary run at the 3 Arena, with a matinee show this afternoon before doors open for this evening's performance at 6.30pm. AA Roadwatch is telling motorists to 'expect busier traffic beforehand along the North Quays, northbound on Beach Rd and Sean Moore Rd, and inbound on St. John's Rd West.'

There's a double-header at Croke Park later today.

Just down the road in Drumcondra, there's a big double header at Croke Park as Dublin's ladies and men's football sides take on Cork and Monaghan respectively at GAA HQ. Throw-in for the ladies game is at 5pm while the men take to the field at 7pm.

AA Roadwatch is advising users to expect 'extra traffic on northside routes, particularly around Drumcondra'.

A national orange wind warning is in place as Storm Ciara approaches and road users are being advised to 'give extra space to others, especially pedestrians and cyclists, and expect wind-blown debris.'

