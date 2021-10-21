Ice skating Blanchardstown is back for the festive season!

It's the one time of year where you can fall on your arse in front of a rink full of people and no one can say anything about it.

Ice Skating Blanchardstown, Dublin's largest skating rink will return for its seventh year on Friday, November 19th, and will run through to January 30th.

The 1000sqm rink is located right next to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and caters to all levels, from absolute beginners to skating extraordinaires. On offer you'll find a large main rink, and a second smaller rink with dotey penguin aids, so the whole family can get involved. They also offer school skates, student deals, group and midweek offers, special events and delish festive food.

Ice Skating Blanchardstown will open seven days a week from November 19th and will run five sessions per day from Monday to Friday, with ten sessions per day on Saturday and Sunday and through the Christmas holidays. As Ireland's largest operator of seasonal ice rinks, iceskating.ie will ensure each customer has an enjoyable, safe and memorable skating experience, creating gorgeous festive memories with friends, colleagues or family. The perfect Christmas activity! Hot chocolate to warm up afterwards, optional. We'll see you on the rink!

