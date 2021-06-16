In need of a new summer outfit? You might be able to find something in the back of your hot press

By Fiona Frawley

June 16, 2021 at 1:06pm

If you're looking to take a step away from fast fashion, the Useless Project is an absolutely deadly page to follow for a bitta inspo.

With the recent, much appreciated change in the weather and the return to a social life that doesn't involve multiple layers and a duvet coat, we've all been looking to pick up the essential few ~summery bits~. A lot of us have also had time over lockdown to reflect on how we want to shop, becoming more conscious of the effect our fashion choices have on the environment and garment workers around the world.

With that said, Toy Story two-piece, anyone?

We all love a good co-ord, and the gals from the Useless Project were being targeted with online ads for fast fashion options. Like a more socially-conscious Adam and Eve they resisted temptation, headed down to their local second hand shopped and whipped up this ICONIC Toy Story outfit. One of a kind, presumably a lot more affordable and just generally class!

They have so many more sustainable DIY projects on their website, including a hanging plant holder fashioned from an old t-shirt. A gorge gift for the plant mom or dad in your life. To sustainability and beyond, gals.

Header image via Instagram/Taz Kelleher. 

READ NEXT: Five books that everyone will be reading this summer

Latest podcast

