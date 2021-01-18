Irish company unveil artist-designed plastic-free thermal water bottle

These beautiful creations are incredibly good for the environment.

As more and more of us will likely be trying to get as much outdoors activities done - within the 5km restrictions, or whatever they may be when you're reading this - to kick off the new year, these is one accessory we pretty much all bring with us on our walks or runs or what have you: the thermal bottle.

Irish company Mother Reusables have unveiled their impressive line of plastic-free thermal water bottles, and on top of being great for the environment, they're also not going to go missing easily, thanks to the fantastic designs on the exterior of the bottle, created by artist Vyacheslav Kolb.

The bottles can be purchased directly on their website, or from stores such as Designer, Reuzi, and they've also been added to the shelves at Avoca.

Greg Mutton, the owner of Mother Reusables, had the following to say about the bottles now being available in Avoca:

"We are delighted to stand proud on Avoca’s iconic shelves. Avoca is a powerhouse of Irish design - they stand for design, style and quality - values that are fundamental to Mother too. It really validates our mission to have a big Irish Company like Avoca championing sustainability and we feel this is a great milestone for Mother in our growth story. We can’t wait to see our colourful boxes in the windows.

"We’re very proud of our packaging. Our colourful boxes are beautifully designed, 100% recycled and create a luxury gift experience too. We want to become Ireland’s leading sustainable living brand and we hope we can encourage shoppers to buy a sustainable product or gift that people can use time and again instead of adding more plastic to landfill."

READ NEXT: Watch - The first teaser footage of the Space Jam sequel has been revealed