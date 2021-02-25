Lovin Games Weekly - A chance to create a character for one of 2021's biggest games

Your weekly fix of all of the biggest news, releases, and deals in the world of gaming.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Curse of the Dead Gods

That title.

That top-down angle.

Those swords and magical abilities.

Yep, it does immediately seem like this is a developer jumping on the Hades bandwagon. That in itself is no bad thing - since Hades was amazing, so why not take some notes from one of the very best games of 2020 - but once you get into the strategy behind the gameplay of CotDG, then you'll realise there is more going on than a simple copy-paste job.

Essentially, yes, if you loved Hades, then you should love this game as well, but there are enough tweaks to the rogue-like formula to ensure that while the superficial similarities remain, everything beneath the surface feels like a different beast.

Curse of the Dead Gods is available on PS, Xbox, PC, and Switch.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Bethesda auction opportunity to create a character in their new game

Stardust, one of the most anticipated games on the horizon, will feature a character created by a fan, as the games developers Bethesda are auctioning off the opportunity for one lucky person to leave their permanent mark in the upcoming open-world sci-fi adventure.

We're delighted to provide the opportunity to design a character for Starfield to one lucky winner - as well as an Xbox Series X and a bunch games. https://t.co/t11jBSc1Z6



The auction is live now and benefits @WishMidAtlantic so they can continue granting Wishes❤️ pic.twitter.com/zg7SKtzuM8 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 23, 2021

DEAL OF THE WEEK

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history.

Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other.

As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €49.99 to just €12.99.

