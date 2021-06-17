Lovin Games Weekly - there is a Guardians of the Galaxy game on the way

This has been a very big week for gaming news!

Between E3 and Summer Games Fest happening, this week has been non-stop with game trailers, announcements, and news.

We've tried our best to whittle it down to just the most important and most exciting stuff. Enjoy!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

If you own a PS5, you need to buy this game. If you don't own a PS5, then this is the game that will make you want to buy one.

The long overdue sequel within the much-loved series of Ratchet & Clank, here our heroic duo are split up across the ends of time and space, forced to work with complete strangers in order to stop the multiverse's impending doom.

The visuals and sounds are top notch, but it is within the brilliantly controlled action gameplay, and the surprisingly funny story, that you'll discover the real reason you'll keep coming back to this game over and over again.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available to buy on the PS5 right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

There is a Guardians of the Galaxy game on the way

To be honest, we're surprised it has taken video games this long to adapt something from the Guardians of the Galaxy universe, considering how great a match it seems.

Not to be confused with the Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot we've all grown to know and love from the movies, this will be focusing on being a unique adaptation of the comic books, telling a brand new story, and (re)introducing us to the vivid characters and adventures within their worlds.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is currently scheduled to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC on 26 October this year.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Hitman III

Released earlier this year to some pretty great reviews, now would be the perfect time to catch up on one of 2021's best games so far, considering that... well... it is on sale.

The sandboxes to do your murdering in are bigger than ever, the ways to kill your target (or targets) are more inventive than ever, and the whole thing ticks along perfectly with the precision of a well-oiled (killing) machine.

Hitman III is on the PS Store marked down from €69.99 to €45.49 until June 23.

