Lucky's is hosting their Thing Thing Market this Saturday

By Katy Thornton

December 3, 2021 at 9:26am

Share:

If you're in need of some Saturday plans, look no further than Lucky's!

It is the season for markets, of the Christmas variety for the most part. But Lucky's is hosting their Thing Thing Market this weekend, and if you've been to any of their previous markets, you know better than to miss out on this.

There will be a range of brilliant arts and crafts, by well known photographers and artists. Some of these designers include Sam Casey, Seeking Judy, Gimme Danger Vintage, and Niall O'Loughlin.

Lucky's Thing Thing Market on Meath Street will open from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday the 4th December.

Header image via Instagram/luckysdublin

READ ON: Celebrate Tiki Thursday at this Dublin 8 restaurant

Share:

Latest articles

Did you know Wall and Keogh offer tea subscriptions?

5 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

8 dishes you've got to try out in Dublin this weekend

Mint in Mount Merrion are bringing you a seasonal special this week

You may also love

Did you know Wall and Keogh offer tea subscriptions?

This Dublin cookie company has us in floods of tears with their Christmas ad

Doppelgangers Coffee aims to raise money for Women's Aid at this Christmas tree event tonight

Celebrate Tiki Thursday at this Dublin 8 restaurant

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.