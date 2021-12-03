Lucky's is hosting their Thing Thing Market this Saturday

If you're in need of some Saturday plans, look no further than Lucky's!

It is the season for markets, of the Christmas variety for the most part. But Lucky's is hosting their Thing Thing Market this weekend, and if you've been to any of their previous markets, you know better than to miss out on this.

There will be a range of brilliant arts and crafts, by well known photographers and artists. Some of these designers include Sam Casey, Seeking Judy, Gimme Danger Vintage, and Niall O'Loughlin.

Lucky's Thing Thing Market on Meath Street will open from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday the 4th December.

Header image via Instagram/luckysdublin

