Marian Keyes to offer free four-week novel writing course online  

By Sarah Finnan

January 9, 2021 at 1:46pm

Award-winning author Marian Keyes has announced that she'll be running a four-week online novel-writing course completely free of charge. 

Fancy yourself an accomplished novel writer? Some of you may have toyed with the idea of writing your own novel from time to time, but knowing where to start or how to tackle such a mammoth task can be overwhelming.

Here to ensure that great ideas aren't retired before their time, award-winning author Marian Keyes has announced that she'll be running a free online novel-writing course to help you get started.

One of the most successful Irish novelists of recent years, she's a wealth of knowledge when it comes to creating something worth reading and she'll be sharing all her insider tips and tricks with people on her social media pages in the coming weeks.

"Life is GRUELLING right now, so would you like a distraction? Send any plot-related questions for this Monday. I'll also cover writing routine, motivation etc this week. Please and thank you."

A four-week course in the basics, she'll be covering things such as plot characterisation and dialogue with the programme kicking off next week. Simply send on any burning questions you may have ahead of time and head over to her Instagram page this coming Monday at 7:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/Marian Keyes

