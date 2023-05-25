Organisers release important info for anyone heading to Marlay Park summer gigs

PSA if you have a date with Marlay Park this summer.

Summer is finally here, and that means outdoor gigs. Marlay Park will be kicking off the festival season with a series of concerts and to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the attendees, the organisers have released important info ahead of their busy summer season.

This information pertains to the following events:

Tuesday 20th June - Arctic Monkeys

Friday 23rd June and Saturday 24th June - Dermot Kennedy

Wednesday 28th June - The Weeknd

Tuesday 4th July - Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Standing Events

Gates - 4:00pm

Shows Start - 5:00pm

Due to increased traffic & security measures attendees are advised to be at the venue in sufficient time.

No overnight or early queuing is permitted. Please respect local residents and other park users by not engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Safety

No alcohol or drinks are permitted to be brought into the venue with the exception of water and soft drinks in sealed plastic bottles up to 500ml. Empty reusable plastic bottles are permitted into the venue. There are water drinking points onsite.

No backpacks, large handbags, bags over A4 size, garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, flares/fireworks, laser pens, megaphone/air horns, aerosols, spray cans, smoke & gas canisters, nitrous oxide & any associated equipment, glass, drones’, professional cameras with a detachable lens, video cameras, audio recording devices. Items left unattended will be removed and disposed of accordingly. You can find the full list of prohibited items on the official MCD website.

Please move slowly and quietly when exiting the concert site. Please co-operate with stewards and Gardaí and follow any loudspeaker announcements.

There may be strobe lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics used at these events.

Age Policy

Any under 16s attending any of these events must be in the presence of an adult at all times.

Transport

There are several options if you're heading to any of these concerts. If you are driving it is important to note there is limited parking at Marlay, and it must be booked in advance.

Parking tickets will cost €25 per car. The car park entrance is located on College Rd and is accessed via Whitechurch Rd. Only attendees who have pre-booked parking for Marlay Park will be permitted entry into the car park. Tickets for the Marlay Park car park can be purchased via online.

Illegally parked cars will face possible clamping or towing.

The closest Luas stop is Dundrum on the Green Line and there will be a shuttle bus operating from there to Stonemasons Way near the park. Tickets can be purchased for the shuttle bus online.

The recommended drop off and collection point is in the Supervalu car park on Ballinteer Avenue. Attendees getting picked up by family and friends following the event are advised that road closures are in place on the roads surrounding Marlay Park.

Following the events, a passenger pick up point will be facilitated on the Brehonfield Road. Taxis cannot be guaranteed however.

