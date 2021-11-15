Mistletown 2021 has officially been cancelled

The festival hopes to return in December 2022.

Mistletown Christmas festival has cancelled their festive event amid the recent surge in Coronavirus cases. This was a difficult decision for those involved, however, the uncertainty around Covid-19 has forced their hand. The festival was meant to take place between the 4th and 23rd December in the Dublin City Fruit & Veg Market. Ultimately the financial risk made the decision to cancel for them.

The event was cancelled last year as well due to Coronavirus. Mistletown thanks their suppliers, traders, partners, sponsors, colleagues, and the public for all their support.

We are disappointed to hear this news and we hope to see them at Christmas 2022.

Header image via Instagram/mistletown

