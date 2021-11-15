Mistletown 2021 has officially been cancelled

By Katy Thornton

November 15, 2021 at 4:26pm

Share:
Mistletown 2021 has officially been cancelled

The festival hopes to return in December 2022.

Mistletown Christmas festival has cancelled their festive event amid the recent surge in Coronavirus cases. This was a difficult decision for those involved, however, the uncertainty around Covid-19 has forced their hand. The festival was meant to take place between the 4th and 23rd December in the Dublin City Fruit & Veg Market. Ultimately the financial risk made the decision to cancel for them.

The event was cancelled last year as well due to Coronavirus. Mistletown thanks their suppliers, traders, partners, sponsors, colleagues, and the public for all their support.

We are disappointed to hear this news and we hope to see them at Christmas 2022.

Header image via Instagram/mistletown

READ ON: Pyg to introduce free antigen testing upon arrival at events!

Share:

Latest articles

One of Dublin's fave cafes is opening a new spot

This workshop will show you how to incorporate humour into public speaking

This Aston Quay spot is doing half price coffees for the remainder of November!

Pyg to introduce free antigen testing upon arrival at events!

You may also love

This workshop will show you how to incorporate humour into public speaking

This Aston Quay spot is doing half price coffees for the remainder of November!

Ever wanted to try scuba diving? Now's your chance

Visiting Dublin? Try this new Walking Food Tour

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.