Multiple wind warnings issued to 28 counties over the weekend

By Rory Cashin

February 13, 2021 at 12:10pm

Gusts in excess of 110 km/h are expected in places.

Multiple wind warnings have been issued by Met Eireann and Met UK, covering 28 of the 32 counties around the island of Ireland.

A status orange wind warning has been issued to Donegal, Galway, and Mayo, in place from 12pm tomorrow (Sunday, February 14) to 4pm that same day.

That warning states: "South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west. Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding."

A status yellow wind warning has been issued to Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, and it will be in place from 5am on Sunday until 5pm that evening.

That warning is as follows: "Very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide."

An additional status yellow wind warning has also been issued, this time to Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary, which will be in place from 6am on Sunday morning until 4pm that same day.

The warning states: "Very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 90km/h."

And, finally, Met UK have issued a wind warning to Antrim and Down, in place from 4am on Sunday until midnight that same night.

The warning states: "Strong winds are likely to lead to some travel disruption, and impacts from large waves for some coastal locations and causeways."

