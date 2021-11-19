Obsessed with your pup? This pet painting class may just be for you

By Katy Thornton

November 19, 2021 at 3:04pm

What a fun activity for you and your pup!

If you've ever thought your pup is model material (and those thousands of pictures of your phone prove you have) then now is the time to give them their big shot. Art Academy Ireland is hosting a Paint Your Pet Class in Ruff Café on the 12th December, and if that's not a must attend event, I don't know what is.

The location is apt as Ruff Café's Instagram bio reads: "All dogs welcome. Humans allowed." Artist Sheila Flaherty will lead the class, guiding you through your dog's best angles (which shouldn't be too hard) and your painting technique. Ruff will then serve up lunch while you wait for your masterpiece to dry, with treats for you and your pup.

The class costs €70, which includes your coffee and lunch as well as all your canvas and other paint materials. So on the day, all you need to do is show up with your pet in tow, and get creating.

The class runs from 12pm to 4pm.

Latest podcast

