Pack your pooch and get involved in this charity dog walk in Phoenix Park!

Now you can walk your pet for a great cause!

Your Sunday plans are sorted. On 21st November, Phoenix Park will host a Wag N' Walk charity event in support of Pieta House. Village Vets organised this 5km sponsored walk, beginning at 11am from the Dublin Zoo car park.

Enjoy a wintery walk through Phoenix Park's beautiful scenery with your pup, all in the name of a good cause. All you to do is donate to Pieta House, whatever you can give, to take part. Village Vets suggests €10, but it is entirely up to you. As well as participating in this gorge walk, your dog will get a free bandana and dog treats on arrival! So not only will they be well fed, they'll also do the walk in style.

Participants of the walk will receive €20 off their next visit to Village Vets, as well as be entered into a draw for a full year of Village vet's pet health plan. A professional photographer will take pictures of the event to capture all the beauty, and of course your pups.

This sounds like the perfect Sunday morning for you and your pet, and all in support of a fantastic cause. If you can't make it, but would love to support, you can donate through this link.

Header image via Shutterstock

