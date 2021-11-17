Penneys has launched this year's RTÉ Late Late Toy Show pj collection!

The hugely popular collection is back again this year in our fave store!

Penneys launched its Late Late Toy Show collection, and we're buzzing for it. Now you and the whole family can dress up in style for the Toy Show on the 26th November. The collection comprises of pyjamas, accessories, and even a snuddie! And we almost forgot the best part. This collection is in support of the Children's Health Foundation, so you know the money is going to a fantastic cause.

This year Penneys will donate €100,000 to the Children's Health Foundation, along with a consignment of the pjs to share among the hospitals. These pjs are stylish as well as affordable - even the brand new snuddie is only €19 for adults and €16 for kids. The perfect way to stay cosy during the Toy Show.

Of the collection, Director of Sales Damien O'Neill says:

"The RTÉ Late Late Toy Show really kicks off the Christmas countdown and we’re thrilled to be part of the magic. We’re very proud to continue supporting children’s hospitals for the seventh year running: we hope our donation will help sick children and their families and we always love hearing how our PJs donations brings a smile to so many of the children watching the show from hospitals. It’s a cause very close to our hearts.”

These items are already available in Penneys store nationwide, with the pjs launching over the weekend. We have a feeling they're gonna fly out, so get down to your local Penneys ASAP.

Header image via Primark

