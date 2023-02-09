PICS: This Coolock apartment is the cheapest property on the Dublin market

Listen. Bertie Ahern's back, maybe the zero percent deposit mortgages will be too.

With the average price of a house in Dublin sitting at about €400k currently, many deem the concept of owning their own home in the capital as little more than a pipe dream.

However, every once in a while a hen's tooth of a property appears to offer a glimmer of hope, and this time its come in the form of Apartment 97, Newtown Court Way.

This 2-bed apartment in Coolock is fully fitted with modern kitchen appliances, a spacious balcony and easy access to the city centre, with a price tag of less than €150,000.

Advertised as a spacious home in an idyllic setting, the 61 m² apartment in Newtown Court Way, Coolock is being sold as part of a shared ownership scheme - so the purchaser will own 50% of the property while the co operative owns the other 50%.

Advertisement

This means the purchaser can sell their 50% at any stage or live in the property for as long as they wish. There are no monthly charges or costs associated with the other 50%, and the shared ownership scheme offers all the advantages of regular home ownership without the costs.

The only yearly charge is the management fee of €1,500 per annum which is paid by the purchaser. Buyers should also be advised the property cannot be rented out.

Images via daft.ie

The listing states the property is south-facing and located in a secluded setting, with a number of amenities including shops, parks, church, recreational facilities and sports clubs all nearby.

Advertisement

Apartment 97, Newtown Court Way is on the market for €149,950, and the full listing can be viewed HERE.

Header image via daft.ie

READ NEXT: Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of a Southern white baby rhino