Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of a Southern white baby rhino

So cute!

Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of a Southern white rhinoceros calf.

The adorable female calf was born on January 2nd to mother Nyala.

The baby rhino weighed approximately 50kg.

The calf joins her father, Chaka, and half-brother, Fionn, as the newest member of the seven-strong herd, also known as a crash, in the zoo's African Savanna.

The yet-to-be-named youngster is Nyala’s second calf.

The birth marks another significant success for Dublin Zoo as part of the European Endangered Species Programme.

Visitors can get a glimpse of the new mother and calf through the window of the Rhino House or out on the Savanna.

Dublin Zoo currently takes part in a European breeding programme for southern white rhinos. Around 16,000 of these animals exist in the wild.

The majority are found in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Kenya. Poaching for rhino horn is the most significant threat to the wild population.

Helen Clarke-Bennett, team leader of the African Plains said: “Our team is thrilled to welcome the arrival of another Southern white rhinoceros calf to Dublin Zoo."

"These animals were on the verge of extinction in the 20th century."

Nyala is a very attentive mother, and it is wonderful to watch the pair develop their amazing bond as the days go on. The calf is cautious and stays quite close to her mother.

"We can already see glimpses of her outgoing personality.

"We look forward to watching her integrate with the herd at Dublin Zoo.”

Dublin Zoo is open seven days a week from 9.30 am- 5 pm. For further information on Dublin Zoo visit www.dublinzoo.ie.

What do you think they should call the rhino calf?

