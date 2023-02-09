Prohibition Order issued to Dublin 1 convenience store

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland [FSAI] has issued a Prohibition Order to a Northside convenience store.

The order was issued in January 2023 to World of Spices, on Dublin 1's 12 Talbot Street, a Supermarket/Convenience store which specialises in Halal meat, fish, vegetables, sweets and hot snacks.

According to the Irish Statute Book, a breach of a Prohibition Order pertains to the failure to comply with food legislation, including the sale of food that is not deemed for human consumption, restricted or prohibited from being placed on the market, withdrawn from sale, recalled from sale or distribution etc.

Food safety issues can include the improper storage of food; a lack of pest control procedures; and a lack of proper temperature control in the storage, preparation and distribution of food, and personal hygiene.

A closure order was issued to Spiceland fishmongers in Co. Donegal's Letterkenny and Happy Valley Chinese Take-Away in co Meath's Duleek. While a second prohibition order was issued to premises occupied by Antanas Damarodas at Lacken, Latton, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in January include: a live rodent was found in the kitchen; widespread evidence of a mouse infestation throughout the premises, with mouse droppings found in the retail, storage and delivery areas of the shop; meat stored in an unregistered and unapproved premises and the origin of the meat on the premises was unknown; a lack of information on product traceability; lack of information regarding allergen information as well as production, handling, distribution and storage processes.

Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that every food business must have a robust food safety management system in place.

“To ensure food safety and hygiene, every food business is required by law to have a robust food safety management system and to also ensure that this system is working properly. While the majority of those inspected have adequate procedures in place, the fact that Environmental Health Officers continue to find incidents of rodents and pest infestations in some food businesses highlights that a food safety management system is not working. Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal responsibility to ensure that it is safe to eat."

