Independent café takes over former Starbucks premises on Aungier Street

A big win for the little guys.

In a climate where championing small businesses is more important than ever, we're buzzed to see an independent café opening in the spot formerly occupied by a larger, mermaid-wielding conglomerate.

The Bean Box has taken up residence at Aungier Street's Avalon House, serving up a storm with silky flat whites, freshly baked treats and flavourful sambos.

This is the first city centre location for the speciality café, who also have branches in Greenhills and Drimnagh. It's also their first brick and mortar spot, as a business who've spent the past two years dominating the horse box café scene.

The Bean Box opened their first café in 2020, and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Founded by brothers Jordan and Lloyd, aka "the lads", there's a clear emphasis on establishing a friendly, welcoming vibe and building up regular clientele - a perfect presence on this busy Dublin street.

Announcing the new opener on Instagram, the brothers wrote:

"We are very excited and proud to introduce and announce the newest addition to the Bean Box brand. Our very first brick and mortar location... We were just two local ladz with a vision and a horse box…and we’re not done yet".

Pop into see the lads for your morning coffee or a lunchtime snack from 8am-4pm, and 10am-4pm on weekends.

