Popular vintage store signs lease on Dublin's iconic Pen Corner

Tola Vintage will begin trading at the historic venue "very soon".

One of the longest running businesses in Dublin and an iconic city centre landmark, The Pen Corner on College Green closed its doors last April after 100 years in business.

For those who've missed seeing life inside the building, we come bearing good news - Dublin-born store Tola Vintage are set to open at the historic spot in the not too distant future.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Tola team wrote:

"We have been working on something very EXCITING!!! We will be opening a new store very soon on College green @toladesigner 🎉 The Pen Corner store is so iconic and we can’t even believe we will be in this location. We have been working every day on this for 6 weeks and hopefully opening very soon".

The brand specified that the new store opening would be a Tola Designer rather than Tola Vintage, indicating that more high-end pieces may be on sale at the location.

While The Pen Corner enjoyed custom from the likes of Grace Kelly, Elvis Costello, Kurt Cobain and Pierce Brosnan over the years, Tola's presence may make way for a new wave of stars having previously welcomed celebs including Ariana Grande to their Temple Bar store (every Dubliner remembers the "Yup Ariana" video fondly, right?)

Vintage fans have taken to the comments section to share their well wishes and congratulations, while one person enquired whether the Pen Corner's iconic signage would remain above the door. While this hasn't been confirmed yet, we're sure Tola will treat the building with the TLC and respect it deserves.

Header image via Instagram/tolavintage

