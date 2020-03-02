Five perfect places to get a relaxing massage in Dublin city

When most people think of massages, they think of fancy treatments at remote five-star hotels but there are quite a few places to get a massage in Dublin City centre.

The hustle and bustle of inner city living can be stressful so we decided to find the places where you can get a fantastic, relaxing massage in Dublin.

If, like me, you cart around a big backpack or handbag for work, then you'll be all too familiar with back, neck and should pain, knots and tension.

It's truly horrific and makes getting through the work day - whether sitting or standing - unbearable. But fear not, because a massage can smooth all of your worries and pain away.

Here are five spots in the Dublin city where you can pop in after work, or on your lunch break to relax and chill.

1. The Body Wise Clinic

This salon on Suffolk Street offers a wide range of massages — from hot stone and pregnancy massages to sports, deep tissue and indian head massages.

Whatever you need, they can provide.

2. Skin Essence

This salon right off Grafton Street on South Anne Street is verrryyyy handy.

You can choose from a few different options here. Massage prices range from €50 to €130 if you feel like really treating yourself. Go on.

3. Late Night Beauty Salon

This unreal spot is a bit of a hidden gem. They open from 9am until 10pm and are super accommodating about appointments.

With two salons, one in Temple Bar and the other off Baggot Street on Pembroke Street Upper, their massages start at €35. Unreal.

4. Jule Beauty Salon

This one's not smack-bang in the city centre, it's in Grand Canal Dock, buuuut they do a great massage. They also have salons in Ashbourne, Swords and Malahide.

At the moment, there is 20 per cent off a number of massages here between Monday and Friday.

Delirah.

5. Buff Day Spa

Located next to the Gaiety Theatre, spas don't come much more central than The Buff Day Spa.

They offer a range of traditional treatments such as hot stone and Swedish but their CBD massages are now beginning to grow in popularity.

