Five perfect places to get a relaxing massage in Dublin city

When most people think of massages, they think of fancy treatments at remote five-star hotels but there are quite a few places to get a massage in Dublin City centre.
The hustle and bustle of inner city living can be stressful so we decided to find the places where you can get a fantastic, relaxing massage in Dublin.
If, like me, you cart around a big backpack or handbag for work, then you'll be all too familiar with back, neck and should pain, knots and tension.
It's truly horrific and makes getting through the work day - whether sitting or standing - unbearable. But fear not, because a massage can smooth all of your worries and pain away.
Here are five spots in the Dublin city where you can pop in after work, or on your lunch break to relax and chill.
1. The Body Wise Clinic
This salon on Suffolk Street offers a wide range of massages — from hot stone and pregnancy massages to sports, deep tissue and indian head massages.
Whatever you need, they can provide.
2. Skin Essence
This salon right off Grafton Street on South Anne Street is verrryyyy handy.
You can choose from a few different options here. Massage prices range from €50 to €130 if you feel like really treating yourself. Go on.
3. Late Night Beauty Salon
This unreal spot is a bit of a hidden gem. They open from 9am until 10pm and are super accommodating about appointments.
With two salons, one in Temple Bar and the other off Baggot Street on Pembroke Street Upper, their massages start at €35. Unreal.
4. Jule Beauty Salon
This one's not smack-bang in the city centre, it's in Grand Canal Dock, buuuut they do a great massage. They also have salons in Ashbourne, Swords and Malahide.
At the moment, there is 20 per cent off a number of massages here between Monday and Friday.
Delirah.
5. Buff Day Spa
Located next to the Gaiety Theatre, spas don't come much more central than The Buff Day Spa.
They offer a range of traditional treatments such as hot stone and Swedish but their CBD massages are now beginning to grow in popularity.
View this post on Instagram
March’s Special Offer⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We have an amazing special offer this month!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get a CBD Back Massage with a Mini Dermalogica Facial for ONLY €99! Includes complimentary use of the sauna and facilities.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What is CBD Massage?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Using CBD Oil this massage focuses on relieving pain and inflammation as well as anxiety and fatigue. Great for people looking to de-stess and eliminate pain. Your therapist will use trigger points to help release any muscle knots, giving you the ultimate relief.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Want a longer Facial? upgrade to the full hour for only €60!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To book this offer for March, call us on 01-6774624 or email us at [email protected]⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Terms & Conditions: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – Not suitable for pregnant clients⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – Offer only valid from Monday 2nd March to Tuesday 31st March 2020⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #thebuffdayspa #cbdspa #specialoffer #dublinspa #dayspadublin #irelandspa #cbdspecial #dermalogicafacial #massage #spalifestyle #wellness #metime