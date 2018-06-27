Lifestyle Property and Living

PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420

Channel your inner Harry Potter.

Harry Potter June

Yes, this is real and yes it's happening in the capital.

Someone is actually advertising a "room under stairs" in Dublin and it can be yours if you're willing to pay €420.

The ad was posted in the Dublin Bicycle Market page and says that it is available immediately.

The "big and comfortable house" in Brabazon Place is free to rent until the middle of September.

It's ten minutes from the city centre and bills aren't included in the €420 price tag.

Room Under Stairs

Would you live under the stairs?

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
