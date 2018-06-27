PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420

Yes, this is real and yes it's happening in the capital.

Someone is actually advertising a "room under stairs" in Dublin and it can be yours if you're willing to pay €420.

The ad was posted in the Dublin Bicycle Market page and says that it is available immediately.

The "big and comfortable house" in Brabazon Place is free to rent until the middle of September.

It's ten minutes from the city centre and bills aren't included in the €420 price tag.

Would you live under the stairs?

