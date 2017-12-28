This Dalkey Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True

Lifestyle Property and Living

It's almost January 1, and time for our new year's resolutions. 

In 2018 we're planning get fit, pass our driving tests...and magically become millionaires so we can afford this incredible Dalkey home. 

Screen Shot 2017 12 28 At 09 30 38

Mount Alverno on Sorrento Road is on the market for a jaw-dropping €8.5m, but boy is it pretty. 

The open-plan house has been decorated with impeccable taste and features beautiful Portuguese granite cladding. 

Screen Shot 2017 12 28 At 09 41 27

It's also super high tech, with solar panels and underfloor gas fired central heating. 

Screen Shot 2017 12 28 At 09 36 39

But our favourite part is probably the manicured gardens - and the sensational sea views. 

Screen Shot 2017 12 28 At 09 41 07
Screen Shot 2017 12 28 At 09 40 31

Lifestyles of the rich and famous, eh?

image credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

