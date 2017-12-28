This Dalkey Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True

The views are incredible

It's almost January 1, and time for our new year's resolutions.

In 2018 we're planning get fit, pass our driving tests...and magically become millionaires so we can afford this incredible Dalkey home.

Mount Alverno on Sorrento Road is on the market for a jaw-dropping €8.5m, but boy is it pretty.

The open-plan house has been decorated with impeccable taste and features beautiful Portuguese granite cladding.

It's also super high tech, with solar panels and underfloor gas fired central heating.

But our favourite part is probably the manicured gardens - and the sensational sea views.

Lifestyles of the rich and famous, eh?

image credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

