This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin

It may not be glam, but it's home

When it comes to "desirable" places to live in Dublin, Phibsborough probably doesn't make the cut.

In some ways I can see why - the streets are fairly tatty, the traffic is awful, and the eight-story office tower is often cited as one of the ugliest buildings in the capital.

But it's hideous in an iconic way, and the rest of the area's features more than make up for it.

There are endless great cafes including Bang Bang, Woodstock, White Moose, and Two Boys Brew, and reliable bars like McGowan's and The Back Page.

It has plenty of shops so there's usually no need to head into the city centre, but if you want to, it's only a few minutes away.

There are many, many bus routes servicing the area and it has a brand new Luas stop.

The beauty of the Blessington Basin is unparalleled and the Royal Canal is just around the corner.

It's also near lots of attractions like Phoenix Park, the Botanic Gardens, and Croke Park if you fancy a day out.

But my favourite thing about the area is its heart - it has a real sense of community, and the residents genuinely care about the place and its future.

They have fought for more investment and set up initiatives like Phizzfest, a local arts festival.

Plans are in place for a €50m redevelopment of the shopping centre, tripling the amount of retail space and creating new offices, accommodation and restaurants.

While that's all very exciting, I worry that Phibsborough might lose some of its soul along the way - and of course, its semi-affordable rent.

For the moment, though, it's the only place I want to be.

