Lifestyle Property and Living

This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin

It may not be glam, but it's home

Blessington Street Basin

When it comes to "desirable" places to live in Dublin, Phibsborough probably doesn't make the cut.

In some ways I can see why - the streets are fairly tatty, the traffic is awful, and the eight-story office tower is often cited as one of the ugliest buildings in the capital. 

But it's hideous in an iconic way, and the rest of the area's features more than make up for it. 

There are endless great cafes including Bang Bang, Woodstock, White Moose, and Two Boys Brew, and reliable bars like McGowan's and The Back Page. 

It has plenty of shops so there's usually no need to head into the city centre, but if you want to, it's only a few minutes away. 

There are many, many bus routes servicing the area and it has a brand new Luas stop. 

The beauty of the Blessington Basin is unparalleled and the Royal Canal is just around the corner. 

It's also near lots of attractions like Phoenix Park, the Botanic Gardens, and Croke Park if you fancy a day out. 

But my favourite thing about the area is its heart - it has a real sense of community, and the residents genuinely care about the place and its future. 

They have fought for more investment and set up initiatives like Phizzfest, a local arts festival. 

Plans are in place for a €50m redevelopment of the shopping centre, tripling the amount of retail space and creating new offices, accommodation and restaurants. 

While that's all very exciting, I worry that Phibsborough might lose some of its soul along the way - and of course, its semi-affordable rent. 

For the moment, though, it's the only place I want to be. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Might Seem Trend-Obsessed But At The End Of The Day, We Want A City With A Heart

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed
The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
13 Netflix Book Adaptations That You Should Watch Tonight
13 Netflix Book Adaptations That You Should Watch Tonight
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
Lifestyle

This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
News

Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
Lifestyle

This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
People With These Two Popular Names Can Get A Free Lunch At The Back Page This Week
Food and Drink

People With These Two Popular Names Can Get A Free Lunch At The Back Page This Week

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig
Music

It Looks Like The Rolling Stones Are Set To Announce A Dublin Stadium Gig

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin