‘Pure Shores’ Club Night To Premiere This Weekend

The first of what will surely be a number of nights in the city, ‘Pure Shores’ kicks off this weekend.

Music journalist and DJ extraordinaire Louise Bruton and Le Galaxie’s Michael Pope have teamed up for what seems to be the best night in Dublin.

Their new club night Pure Shores promises to deliver pop songs, electropop gems, disco crackers, upbeat rock bops and house bangers this Saturday in Wigwam.

Kick off on the night will be 11pm and admission is free.

The venue is wheelchair accessible for guests attending also.

Music on the night will include tracks from artists such as M.I.A, Madonna, Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Stevie Nicks, Róisin Murphy, Robyn, cupcakKe and Tove Lo.

Considering the club night’s name was inspired by All Saints’ biggest banger, we can only expect amazing things from Pure Shores.

