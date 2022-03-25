Sandymount spot donating all coffee sales for Daffodil Day

It's officially Daffodil Day, and if you want to support a good cause, this Sandymount café is doing Coffee for Cancer.

Daffodil Day is upon us once more and if you're looking to support the cause, then listen up. Strand Fare, grocer and café in Sandymount, is hosting a Coffee 4 Cancer event today to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society. For every cup of coffee sold, Strand Fare will donate 100% of the proceeds to the ICS, making where to get your Friday coffee a very easy decision indeed.

In their Instagram caption, Strand Fare says that the Irish Cancer Society is "a charity very close to our hearts and we hope to raise as much funds as possible".

If Strand Fare isn't in your local area, fear not. You can also donate to the Irish Cancer Society HERE, or buy a daffodil pin, or indeed a bunch of daffodils in participating shops.

Strand Fare will be open from 8am until 6pm this Daffodil Day.

Header image via Instagram/strandfare

