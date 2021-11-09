The 3fe Christmas blend coffee is here!

By Katy Thornton

November 9, 2021 at 12:34pm

So you can brew a very Christmassy coffee from the comfort of your own home!

3fe are coffee connoisseurs. They are known for their beautiful blends, in their own stores, and also in their stockists' stores. 3fe has never been shy about sharing their stunning coffee and they are now selling their Christmas blend in-store and online.

The Christmas blend comprises of red currant, sultana, blackberry, and orange zest undertones. Onsite they say, "For optimal freshness, we roast & post all our coffee to order on the next working day."

You can find the 3fe Christmas blend on their website HERE or in their stores. This could just be the perfect gift for the coffee and Christmas lover in your life. A bag of this coffee is conveniently the perfect size for a stocking... just something to think about.

