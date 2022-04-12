The Beer Temple to host an Easter Beer Hunt this weekend

We're going on a beer hunt, we're gonna catch a home bar.

Kids get all the fun when it comes to Easter; adults deserve to join in on the festivities, and what better way than with an Easter Hunt? Beer Temple on Parliament Street is offering exactly that, a way to join in on the Easter camaraderie, in a more adult fashion. At the Beer Temple Easter hunt, you won't be looking for eggs, oh no. You'll be on the hunt for beer, and the winning prize will be a home bar. Intrigued? We thought you would be.

The hunt begins on Easter Sunday, 17th April. There will be 10 envelopes with prizes inside hidden around Bar Rua and Beer Temple and as for the big prize, they'll be tweeting clues from 1pm on Sunday... if you guess the right answer, you win a home bar. This will include two kegs of Galway Bay Brewery beer, a beer dispenser, as well as snacks and beer glasses.

Keep an eye on the Beer Temple socials over the weekend to learn more about this Easter hunt. Anyone who lives in Ireland can win this unreal prize.

Header image via Instagram/beertempledublin

