The Beer Temple to host an Easter Beer Hunt this weekend

By Katy Thornton

April 12, 2022 at 3:37pm

Share:

We're going on a beer hunt, we're gonna catch a home bar.

 

Kids get all the fun when it comes to Easter; adults deserve to join in on the festivities, and what better way than with an Easter Hunt? Beer Temple on Parliament Street is offering exactly that, a way to join in on the Easter camaraderie, in a more adult fashion. At the Beer Temple Easter hunt, you won't be looking for eggs, oh no. You'll be on the hunt for beer, and the winning prize will be a home bar. Intrigued? We thought you would be.

The hunt begins on Easter Sunday, 17th April. There will be 10 envelopes with prizes inside hidden around Bar Rua and Beer Temple and as for the big prize, they'll be tweeting clues from 1pm on Sunday... if you guess the right answer, you win a home bar. This will include two kegs of Galway Bay Brewery beer, a beer dispenser, as well as snacks and beer glasses.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on the Beer Temple socials over the weekend to learn more about this Easter hunt. Anyone who lives in Ireland can win this unreal prize.

Header image via Instagram/beertempledublin

READ ON: Vegan Sandwich Co set to launch third deli in Rathmines

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Have you ever wondered what a spice bag Easter egg would taste like?

Dublin Airport ranks second most stressful airport ahead of Easter

An amazing dessert and whiskey tasting event kicks off in Dublin 8 this week

Bank Holiday Bucket List: 5 adventure activities for the long weekend

You may also love

7 ways to entertain your kids over the Easter break

Our favourite spots in Dublin to embrace this World Health Day in

Dublin ranks 8th globally in cities with most pubs

Tips for getting through Dublin Airport as quickly as possible