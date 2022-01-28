The Doghouse Howth to host Paint Your Pet event

If you believe your pet is a model (and if you don't, what kind of pet owner are you), this rendition of Paint And Prosecco at The Doghouse in Howth is the place to be.

The ultimate event for pet lovers. The Doghouse Howth is hosting Paint and Prosecco on the 22nd February, but not just any Paint And Prosecco. No, this is a very special version of Paint And Prosecco, because your beloved pet is going to be the model of your masterpiece.

The event takes place in The Doghouse Howth at 6:45pm on Tuesday the 22nd February. Tickets are €45, and include all your painting supplies, food, and drink, plus some helpful step by step instructions from a local artist. You have the option of bringing your pet along, or using a photo of them to work off. If you don't have a pet, that's okay too. You can send on a normal painting or an animal and paint that on the day instead.

So if you want to get involved with Paint Your Pet at The Doghouse Howth, you can book your tickets HERE. To be honest, I can't think of a better way to spend a Tuesday evening.

Header image via Instagram/paint_and_prosecco_

