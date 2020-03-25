The Kind & Co giving free bars of soap with all online orders this month

The Kind & Co has all your health, beauty and sanitation needs covered.

Soap is the must-have item of the month. In fact, it's so in-demand that it can be hard to find some these days.

Can't seem to get your hands on any? Fret not as zero waste store The Kind & Co is throwing in a free bar with all online orders until the end of March.

Run by powerhouse business-woman Sheelin Conlon, The Kind has taken up a more permanent residence on Fade Street... just a couple of doors up from where the Conscious Christmas Store pop-up was. Stocked full of products that are kind to you and the planet, it's your one-stop-shop for all things sustainable and eco-friendly.

A trying time for everyone, things are particularly tough for businesses - many of which have had to close temporarily. However, with an online catalogue of everything from calming essential oils, to books, stationery and skincare, The Kind has all bases covered.

Customers can avail of free shipping as well as a complimentary bar of soap with every order this month and though we all know the importance of buying Irish, supporting local traders has never been more crucial.

Here is a selection of some of the gorge bits on offer.

They also stock a huge range of skincare products - including Up Circle which is made from leftover coffee grounds and is arguably the best way to wake yourself up pre-working-from-home Zoom call.

