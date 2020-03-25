Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Lifestyle /

  • The Kind & Co giving free bars of soap with all online orders this month

The Kind & Co giving free bars of soap with all online orders this month

By Sarah Finnan

March 25, 2020 at 12:07pm

Share:

The Kind & Co has all your health, beauty and sanitation needs covered.

Soap is the must-have item of the month. In fact, it's so in-demand that it can be hard to find some these days.

Can't seem to get your hands on any? Fret not as zero waste store The Kind & Co is throwing in a free bar with all online orders until the end of March.

View this post on Instagram

In light of the recent situation with the corona virus we’re giving all customers a free bar of @threehillssoap with every order placed online to ensure you don’t run out of your most essential item! Washing your hands regularly is still the safest way of stopping the spread of the virus 🦠. Also we’re offering free shipping until midnight on Sunday so you can get any items you need from the comfort of your own home. #selfcare #minimalwasteliving #coronavirus #zerowastelifestyle #inspiration #zerowaste #zerowasteliving #wastefree #ecolifestyle #ecoliving #ecofriendly #zerowastehome#zerowastegoals #goingzerowaste #zerowastelife #greenliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #shopsmallireland #shoplocal #supportlocalbusiness

A post shared by The Kind | ZERO WASTE STORE (@thekind.co) on

Run by powerhouse business-woman Sheelin Conlon, The Kind has taken up a more permanent residence on Fade Street... just a couple of doors up from where the Conscious Christmas Store pop-up was. Stocked full of products that are kind to you and the planet, it's your one-stop-shop for all things sustainable and eco-friendly.
A trying time for everyone, things are particularly tough for businesses - many of which have had to close temporarily. However, with an online catalogue of everything from calming essential oils, to books, stationery and skincare, The Kind has all bases covered.
Customers can avail of free shipping as well as a complimentary bar of soap with every order this month and though we all know the importance of buying Irish, supporting local traders has never been more crucial.
Here is a selection of some of the gorge bits on offer.
View this post on Instagram

After all this scrubbing, our hands need a little TLC 🙌🏻 we have the answer with this lightweight silky soothing moisturiser. Aloe-tion combines refreshing & hydrating aloe vera extract with nourishing shea & nutrient rich jojoba & apricot kernel oil fortified with an uplifting sweet citrus finish 🍋 WAS €16.50 NOW €14! Get your rough hands on these before they’re all gone! 🤲🏻 . #selfcare #minimalwasteliving #coronavirus #zerowastelifestyle #inspiration #zerowaste #zerowasteliving #wastefree #ecolifestyle #ecoliving #ecofriendly #zerowastehome#zerowastegoals #goingzerowaste #zerowastelife #greenliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #shopsmallireland #shoplocal #supportlocalbusiness

A post shared by The Kind | ZERO WASTE STORE (@thekind.co) on

View this post on Instagram

New in stock! ✨ These beautiful gift sets from @thenatureofthings.ie make a perfect #mothersday present!⠀ ⠀ ENERGISE & UPLIFT: geranium, peppermint and rosemary essential oils €35⠀ ⠀ CALM & SLEEP: lavender, cedar atlas and frankincense essential oils €45⠀ ⠀ Both come with a recipe card with ideas on how you can get the most out of your oils.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #selfcare #minimalwasteliving #zerowastelifestyle #inspiration #zerowaste #zerowasteliving #wastefree #ecolifestyle #ecoliving #ecofriendly #zerowastehome#zerowastegoals #goingzerowaste #zerowastelife #greenliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #shopsmallireland #shoplocal #supportlocalbusiness

A post shared by The Kind | ZERO WASTE STORE (@thekind.co) on

View this post on Instagram

How beautiful are these bamboo diffusers and essential oils from @thenatureofthings.ie They are easily one of my favourite self-gifts and every day I enjoy testing out new combinations of essential oils depending on my mood. What’s your favourite essential oil? 👇🏻 would love to try some of your recommendations out in our store! #selfcare #minimalwasteliving #bamboodiffuser #essentialoils #zerowastelifestyle #inspiration #sundayselfcare #zerowaste #zerowasteliving #wastefree #ecolifestyle #ecoliving #ecofriendly #zerowastehome#zerowastegoals #goingzerowaste #zerowastelife #greenliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #shopsmallireland #shoplocal #supportlocalbusiness

A post shared by The Kind | ZERO WASTE STORE (@thekind.co) on

 

They also stock a huge range of skincare products - including Up Circle which is made from leftover coffee grounds and is arguably the best way to wake yourself up pre-working-from-home Zoom call.
(Header image courtesy of @thekind.co)

READ NEXT: How to make blueberry pancakes at home

Share:

Latest articles

Graham Norton to continue filming episodes despite UK's Covid-19 lockdown

Simon Harris has revealed that he was coughed on by a member of the public yesterday

Love Is Blind renewed for two more seasons

Michael D Higgins urges the public to "give it a lash" and stop the spread

You may also love

The Space Between now streaming free online yoga and meditation classes

A Dublin barbershop is holding virtual seminars to raise funds for the Mater Foundation

Doireann Garrihy looking to lift spirits with latest Instagram post

Free online yoga classes - here's how to avail if you're housebound

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy