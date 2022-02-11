The Living Room is hosting a Super Bowl party this Sunday

Looking for somewhere to spend Super Bowl Sunday? The Living Room is the place to be.

Super Bowl Sunday is an event not to be missed amongst NFL fans. The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in America's biggest annual sporting event. And honestly, that's about where my Super Bowl knowledge comes to an end. However, I can tell you somewhere you can watch the game. Known for streaming huge sporting events, The Living Room is coming through for Dublin NFL fans by streaming the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And if you're not an NFL fan, you know The Half Time Show is a must-watch at the very least. This year Snoog Dogg, Dr Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem are all performing, which is bound to be iconic. So whether you love the sport, or just want to party this Super Bowl Sunday, you know where to head. If nothing else, it's a fun way to spend the day before Valentine's.

The Living Room Super Bowl party starts at 10:30pm on Sunday 13th February, and the match starts at 11:30pm. You can find The Living Room on Cathal Brugha Street.

Header image via Instagram/thelivingroomdublin

READ ON: There's a new burger joint coming to Tallaght soon