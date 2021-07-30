There are five new releases in Irish cinemas this weekend

Two of them are two of the biggest movies of 2021.

You know things are feeling like they're going back to normal when not one but TWO huge Hollywood blockbusters are vying for our attention in the cinemas.

The big screens are continuing to fill up, and these are the five new releases heading to cinemas this week.

JUNGLE CRUISE

Based on a Disney theme park ride (like Pirates of the Caribbean) and featuring a swashbuckling romance adventure with two endlessly charming stars (like The Mummy), this feels like the ultimate culmination of a Summer Blockbuster Movie. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt both give being Indiana Jones a go in this huge budget outing.

Jungle Cruise will arrive in Irish cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, 30 July.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD

Some of the cast from 2017's Suicide Squad are back (Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney), but mostly it is some new arrivals in WB and DC's latest superhero outing, this time written and directed by James Gunn (the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies). Idris Elba heads up a new pack of supervillains who must work together to take down an even greater evil.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in Irish cinemas on Friday, 30 July.

THE SPARKS BROTHERS

Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) directs this documentary about one of the most beloved (and most underappreciated) musical acts of all time. Everyone from Beck to Weird Al Yankovic weigh in on the genius of Sparks, while the brothers themselves give unparalleled access to their creative catalogue.

The Sparks Brothers will be released in Irish cinemas from Thursday, 29 July.

SPIRIT UNTAMED

Jake Gyllenhaal, Walter Goggins and Eiza Gonzalez lend their voice talents to this family-friendly animated movie about a young girl who moves to a new town and quickly befriends a local wild stallion named Spirit. But when the wranglers plan to capture him and his herd, the girl puts a plan together to help them all escape.

Spirit Untamed will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, 30 July.

LIMBO

A powerful drama which centres around the story of Omar (Amir El-Masry), a young and talented Syrian musician, who is separated from his family and is stuck on a remote Scottish island waiting for the results of his asylum request.

Limbo is released in select Irish cinemas from Friday, 30 July.