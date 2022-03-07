There's a new monthly flea market coming to The Liberties

Sure what else would you be doing with your Sundays?

If there's a day for visiting a market, it's gotta be Sunday. A brand new outdoor monthly flea market alla We LOVE Markets comes to Dublin's Liberties on the 20th March, with over 50 stalls. These stalls will sell a mixture of locally sourced food, crafts, furniture, and much more, from the Dublin 8 area in particular.

Market Director & Operator at We LOVE Markets, Emma Brereton says:

"We as a city and a community have an amazing collection of high-quality local produce. Independent start-ups, local enterprises, businesses and designers, who all together make up our market community. Creating the right atmosphere and a place for sustainability and growth is imperative within the circular economy framework. The markets are the city's heartbeat."

The grand opening is on Sunday 20th March, ideal after what is almost certain to be a wild Paddy's Day weekend. The market will take place at The Digital Hub at Dublin's Liberties, from 11am to 5pm. It will then return on a monthly basis to the same spot.

And to top it all off, the flea market is free to enter; all the better to focus your cashflow on the amazing stalls and local businesses.

Header image via Murray

