There's some very festive Christmas cards being sold at this Stoneybatter market!

By Katy Thornton

November 12, 2021 at 8:55am

Share:
There's some very festive Christmas cards being sold at this Stoneybatter market!

If you're sick of buying the same 10 pack of cards every year, why not stop by and get something truly unique for your loved ones.

There's a reason that taking someone off your Christmas list is deemed as an insult. Receiving a Christmas card, in the post, or in person, is a truly heart warming experience, and it says a little something about your relationship with the giver. The mass produced Christmas cards on sale in big stores don't always fit the vibe check, or lack originality. Why not pick up something a little more special this year? Better yet, why not support a small local business this year when it comes to your Christmas cards?

Janan Abir Illustrations has just set up in Pender's Market in Stoneybatter with her stunning range of cards. It is her first time at a Christmas market as a vendor, and she starts selling from Saturday 13th November, 10am to 4pm.

The designs are stunning, and will make anyone who receives them smile. She sells packs of four for €15, blank on the inside so you can write a personalised message. We think our favourite is card is "A Christmas Fish".

Happy shopping everyone!

Header image via Instagram/janan_abir_illustrations

READ ON: Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

Share:

Latest articles

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

6 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

13 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

Hands on with the ONESONIC noise cancelling earbuds

You may also love

Hands on with the ONESONIC noise cancelling earbuds

WATCH: The star and creator discuss Disney+'s powerful new drama series Dopesick

Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.