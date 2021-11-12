There's some very festive Christmas cards being sold at this Stoneybatter market!

If you're sick of buying the same 10 pack of cards every year, why not stop by and get something truly unique for your loved ones.

There's a reason that taking someone off your Christmas list is deemed as an insult. Receiving a Christmas card, in the post, or in person, is a truly heart warming experience, and it says a little something about your relationship with the giver. The mass produced Christmas cards on sale in big stores don't always fit the vibe check, or lack originality. Why not pick up something a little more special this year? Better yet, why not support a small local business this year when it comes to your Christmas cards?

Janan Abir Illustrations has just set up in Pender's Market in Stoneybatter with her stunning range of cards. It is her first time at a Christmas market as a vendor, and she starts selling from Saturday 13th November, 10am to 4pm.

The designs are stunning, and will make anyone who receives them smile. She sells packs of four for €15, blank on the inside so you can write a personalised message. We think our favourite is card is "A Christmas Fish".

Happy shopping everyone!

Header image via Instagram/janan_abir_illustrations

