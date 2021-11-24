These dotey gingerbread houses are available now from the Natural Bakery

The perfect activity to enjoy with your kids, housemates or pals this festive season.

If you're looking to get creative this Christmas, The Natural Bakery have just released their gorge gingerbread house kits with everything you need to assemble the perfect festive centrepiece.

The kits are available online or in Natural Bakery stores and include:

house templates (2x roof, 2x walls, 1x front, 1x back)

1 piping bag of white fondant

sprinkles

smarties

edible Christmas decorations

So you can snack while you build! Makes it all worthwhile.

The Gingerbread Houses are lovingly created by The Natural Bakery team in Stillorgan, overseen by head confectioner Eileen Kavanagh. The Natural Bakery owner Luke Creighan said:

Our Gingerbread Houses have become a large part of the festive tradition. We use only the best ingredients and it’s lovely to see how much people love them – whether they build them themselves, or buy them readymade!

Putting together and decorating the house would make for the most wholesome of family festive activities, but if you'd rather a readymade one to admire in all its glory, they're available to order too! You can pick up the kits for €29.99 and the readymade houses for €49.99. Both are available now from the Natural Bakery website.

Header image via Shutterstock

