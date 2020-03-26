These Dublin-made desks are ideal for working from home

People across the city are still getting used to working from home but a Dublin company has created the perfect companion to make things go a bit more smoothly.

Established in 2015, Flying Elephant's specialty is creating and installing stages and sets for shows, concerts and other events. Products range from bespoke exhibition stands to displays to pop-up fit-outs and any other new requests that a client may have.

That kind of flexibility is important in these unorthodox times and Flying Elephant has responded to this period of isolation by creating a range of desks that are ideal for anyone having to work from home.

Priced at just €149, the Flying Elephant WFH (Work From Home) desk can be assembled and disassembled in a minute or less and could can be easily stored underneath a sofa or a bed. Michael Keelan and Max Fox of Flying Elephant said that the price of the product is to "accommodate consumers' understandable budget constraints" and that the desks "maintain a simple style and aesthetic. It's a product which has swiftly become a necessity to accommodate people working from home comfortably."

The pair added that the product was "born out of a necessity to help the crisis we face at the moment, in whatever way possible. For a design and production company such as ourselves, we had the skilled workforce who we wanted to keep employed, the machines and the materials to design, make and believe in a product to help the population."

Flying Elephant also provides kids' desks, standing desks and lappy desks with a promise to accommodate bespoke sizing.

It sure beats trying to find a comfortable spot on the sofa all day. More information about the Flying Elephant WFH desk and other products can be found here.