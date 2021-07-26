This Dublin company has created the ultimate fashion item for anyone who loves swimming

By Rory Cashin

July 26, 2021 at 1:16pm

Share:
This Dublin company has created the ultimate fashion item for anyone who loves swimming

Sea swimming has really blown up over the summer, and this is a must-own if you love going for a dip.

If Instagram is to be believed, then everyone has taken up sea swimming this year.

It is totally understandable, considering the lovely weather recently, and it is all outdoors-y and healthy and great for a mood improver!

However, once you get out and the cold wind hits, most of us have to turn to wrapping ourselves in a towel, but the folks at Dublin Bay Swimming Company have come up with a brilliant new product that will both help you get dry and warm, while also looking pretty slick.

The description, as per the website, is as follows:

"One Size, premium cotton swimming poncho in light Dublin blue. It is made of 100% premium cotton and comes with a kangaroo pouch and hood so you can sit comfortably chatting before and after your swim. It's light and dries quickly and can easily fit inside your average backpack."

Ruairi Sparks, the founder and creative director of Dublin Bay Swimming Company, told us where he got the inspiration for the ponchos from:

"It came basically from going swimming and seeing all these other poncho brands but none that reflected Dublin. Like many people I turned to sea swimming during the lockdowns as a form of escapism and The more I did it the more I wanted to see something that was of Dublin for Dubliners.

"Sea swimming is getting more and more popular and I feel as though Dublin is really engaging with the beautiful sea we have on our own doorsteps. I wanted to create something that reflected our city and I can think of no better icons than the Poolbeg Chimney stacks.

"Also the colour choice for the first drop is a nod to the light blue that we see on the Dublin GAA jerseys on the Hill every summer. Many of the colours of ponchos I see in places like the forty foot and bull wall are dark or muted and I wanted to create something that really popped and stood out."

You can get more info about the ponchos, and also put your order in for one, right here.

READ NEXT: Spending the night with the Ferrycarrig Hotel

Share:

Latest articles

In the mood for some culture? Enjoy a free trip to this Dublin museum

Beloved Dun Laoghaire restaurant closes its doors until further notice following a fire

Guinness and Baste team up to create an insanely delicious BBQ kit to enjoy this summer

Stoneybatter pasta spot open for bookings after a long seven months

You may also love

There are six new movies arriving in Irish cinemas this weekend

Get some cash out, there's a yard sale happening in Saint Annes Park this weekend

Lovin Games Weekly - Pro Evolution Football is no more

American Eagle has announced it's first Irish store will open next month

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.