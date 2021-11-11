This Rathmines café welcomes back reusable cups

By Katy Thornton

November 11, 2021 at 10:36am

Get out a gorge reusable cup for your morning coffee run!

Keep Cups and other reusable cups and flasks became hugely popular pre pandemic as a way to save a bit of cash as well as to avoid using single use containers. Unfortunately for the majority of 2020 and 2021, cafés had to stop accepting them and return to using single use cups only. Now, many places are inviting the use of reusable cups again, and one of these is Grove Road in Rathmines.

We're delighted to see cafés like Grove Road encouraging people to bring their own reusable cups with them as it's way more sustainable. Plus, it's a good excuse to invest in a cute coffee cup, for you or a fellow coffee lover. They're just the right size to be a stunning stocking filler!

Grove Road opens 8-4 Monday to Friday, and 9-5 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Header image via Instagram/groverroad

READ ON: These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

