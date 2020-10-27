WATCH: Famous faces team up to provide very informative Movember facts

Movember is nearly here again and that means that this is the perfect time to provide you with some very useful facts about the movement and moustaches in general.

Famous faces such as Stephen Fy, Nicole Scherzinger and Stephen Merchant have done just that by appearing in an informative Movember video which tells us everything we need to know about moustaches. For example, were you aware that all of Queen's success is solely down to that fact that Freddie Mercury had a moustache? Or that simply having a moustache can help you survive in the Arctic?

Nicole even points out that men with moustaches are better in bed and are generally more successful in life than those without moustaches. If that's not enough to get you to grow a mo for Movember this year, we don't know what is.

Movember was first set up in 2003 and has since gone on to fund more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, such as those fighting prostate cancer and testicular cancer as well as those raising awareness of men's mental health and suicide prevention.

If you'd like to get involved this year, all you need to do is follow this link and if you need a little nudge, you can check out the aforementioned video below. Just, erm, maybe take some of the 'facts' with pinch of salt...

