WATCH: Penneys reopened its doors today and the queues started early

As of this morning, Penneys branches around the country are back open after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ahead of the reopening, Penneys announced a number of measures that will be implemented in stores, including the following:

Clear signage and floor decals as well as dedicated security staff to guide customers

Footfall will be monitored and customer numbers will be limited

Customers must adhere to social distancing measures

Hand sanitising stations will be set up in-store for customer use

Customers will be asked to use contactless payment wherever possible

Certain store areas may be closed off

Installation of perspex screens on tills

Increased cleaning measures will be implemented across stores

It seems that the 'new normal' in the world of Penneys stores hasn't put people off, with people queueing to get in from early this morning. This video was taken by Virgin Media's Ruairi Carroll in Dun Laoghaire at around 7am...

Small queue outside #penneys in Dun Laoghaire this morning at around 7am @VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/OMPy96IXTe — Ruairi Carroll (@RCarrollTV) June 12, 2020

Other branches across Dublin and around the country also saw lines forming long before the doors opened...

Imagine queing for Penney’s at quarter to 7 in the morn in the rain??? Shook pic.twitter.com/MgpJLIWe8p — Ericaa ♡ (@ericahandx) June 12, 2020

There’s people camping outside of Penney’s you must be joking 😂😂😂 #penneys pic.twitter.com/KRyEYzjqW9 — Eva 🥀 (@EvaChristinaMua) June 12, 2020

Penneys branches open from today include the ones located at on Mary Street, O'Connell Street, Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Limerick, Drogheda, Newbridge, Tralee, Cork, Clonmel, Swords, Ballina, Killarney, Kilkenny, and Waterford.