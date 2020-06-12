Close

WATCH: Penneys reopened its doors today and the queues started early

By James Fenton

June 12, 2020 at 9:21am

As of this morning, Penneys branches around the country are back open after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ahead of the reopening, Penneys announced a number of measures that will be implemented in stores, including the following:

  • Clear signage and floor decals as well as dedicated security staff to guide customers
  • Footfall will be monitored and customer numbers will be limited
  • Customers must adhere to social distancing measures
  • Hand sanitising stations will be set up in-store for customer use
  • Customers will be asked to use contactless payment wherever possible
  • Certain store areas may be closed  off
  • Installation of perspex screens on tills
  • Increased cleaning measures will be implemented across stores

It seems that the 'new normal' in the world of Penneys stores hasn't put people off, with people queueing to get in from early this morning. This video was taken by Virgin Media's Ruairi Carroll in Dun Laoghaire at around 7am...

Other branches across Dublin and around the country also saw lines forming long before the doors opened...

Penneys branches open from today include the ones located at on Mary Street, O'Connell Street, Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Limerick, Drogheda, Newbridge, Tralee, Cork, Clonmel, Swords, Ballina, Killarney, Kilkenny, and  Waterford.

