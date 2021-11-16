Winter Pride Dublin is just two weeks away!

By Katy Thornton

November 16, 2021 at 1:27pm

Winter Pride Dublin is just two weeks away!

Pride is needed all year round.

Everyone knows and loves the celebration of Pride that takes place in June every year. Well, Pride isn't just a once yearly thing; this year there's a winter event between the 29th November and 11th December. There's tons of wintery and wondrous events taking place, including their Winter Pride Festival and Wilde About Pride events.

Visit the Pride hub at Custom House Quay where you can stock up on Pride themed Christmas gifts. Move on then to the Wilde about Pride event that celebrates one of Ireland's most prolific writers, Oscar Wilde. They have a series of events taking place in his honour, including a walking tour, a poetry reading, a drag story time event, and much more. You can check them all out HERE.

The website describes Winter Pride as, "our annual festival of LGBTQ+ events and activities designed to bring the community together, reconnect friends and showcase all the resources and supports available at a time when people often need them the most".

These events are subject to change amid potential Covid-19 guidelines. They are supported by Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council.

Header image via Instagram/dublinpride

READ ON: 6 fun activities to enjoy in Dublin this winter

