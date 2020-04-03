We’re hosting a fab online event for parents, here’s how you can join the fun

We're hosting an online event for parents in partnership with Mum Talks, and we want you to join us.

We are in unprecedented and incredibly challenging times, particularly for parents who have suddenly found themselves spinning more plates than ever. Between homeschooling, the day job, and creative attempts at exercise and entertainment, we are busier than we’ve ever been (despite having nowhere to go).

Connecting with each other is now more important than ever, and that’s why we’re bringing you ‘Mum Talks From Home’, a collaboration between Lovin and the massively popular ‘Mum Talks’ team that ensures no one misses out.

On Wednesday April 8 at 8.30pm, we’ll be hosting our Mum Talks From Home Zoom meeting and creating an online space for parents to share information, ideas and stories that keep us connected in these challenging times.

Speakers on the night are ‘Fabulous Pharmacist’ Laura Mulvaney, Fashion Designer Helen Steele and parenting expert Aoife Lee, as well as Mum Talks founders Kara Heriot and Lucy O’ Driscoll Edge.

The much-loved format stays the same; we’ll have a lively panel discussion as well as audience questions and small business shout outs, with topics ranging from play ideas, health and nutrition, to working from home and minding your mental health.

Want to join the fun? Simply register below and we’ll send you on the Zoom link for the meeting on Wednesday April 8th, at 8.30pm.





See you there!