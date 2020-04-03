Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

We’re hosting a fab online event for parents, here’s how you can join the fun

By Megan Cassidy

April 3, 2020 at 1:49pm

Share:

We're hosting an online event for parents in partnership with Mum Talks, and we want you to join us.

We are in unprecedented and incredibly challenging times, particularly for parents who have suddenly found themselves spinning more plates than ever. Between homeschooling, the day job, and creative attempts at exercise and entertainment, we are busier than we’ve ever been (despite having nowhere to go). 

Connecting with each other is now more important than ever, and that’s why we’re bringing you ‘Mum Talks From Home’, a collaboration between Lovin and the massively popular ‘Mum Talks’ team that ensures no one misses out. 

On Wednesday April 8 at 8.30pm, we’ll be hosting our Mum Talks From Home Zoom meeting and creating an online space for parents to share information, ideas and stories that keep us connected in these challenging times. 

Speakers on the night are ‘Fabulous Pharmacist’ Laura Mulvaney, Fashion Designer Helen Steele and parenting expert Aoife Lee, as well as Mum Talks founders Kara Heriot and Lucy O’ Driscoll Edge.  

The much-loved format stays the same; we’ll have a lively panel discussion as well as audience questions and small business shout outs, with topics ranging from play ideas, health and nutrition, to working from home and minding your mental health. 

Want to join the fun? Simply register below and we’ll send you on the Zoom link for the meeting on Wednesday April 8th, at 8.30pm

Sign up to receive your online invite

* indicates required

Are you happy for Lovin and Mum Talks to email you with events and parenting news?:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


See you there! 

Share:

Latest articles

Memory game shows just how invested parents are in RTE Home School Hub

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

Dubs fans will gather this weekend to watch the epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

Seven enthralling sport documentaries that are available on Netflix

You may also love

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

JK Rowling launches new Harry Potter at Home hub

Don Conroy has made a YouTube channel and it's bringing us back to our childhood

PE with Joe: Millions tune in for live PE classes with Joe Wicks

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy