Aimée gives us her ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week Aimée has given us her playlist for the perfect night in.

She has loads of gigs lined up this year including festivals and her headline show in Whelan's has been rescheduled for October 7.

On top of that, her much anticipated EP 'Confessions' just landed with the lead single 'What My Mama Gave Me' is included in her playlist.

Check out her perfect isolation playlist here:

To let us know your QuaranTunes playlist, get in touch with us on Instagram with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

