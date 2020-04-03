Cirque du Soleil has launched weekly screenings of its world famous shows

Cirque du Soleil has long been a source of the live entertainment people are missing right now due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

While we might be stuck in our homes, that doesn't mean that we have to miss out on ultimate artistic athleticism display that is Cirque du Soleil. We may not be able to catch the shows in our local arenas at the moment but the company has now confirmed that it is launching weekly virtual shows that will display 'some of the most awe-inspiring moments from its world-famous shows on the new digital content hub, Cirque Connect.'

Taking place at 8pm on Fridays Irish time, the hour-long shows will feature 'unforgettable moments and impressive performances from Cirque du Soleil Amaluna, VOLTA and Bazzar.'

A spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil said "The mission of Cirque du Soleil has always been to provide unique and awe-inspiring experiences. Our shows give our fans a chance to escape into fantasy and imaginary worlds through our stories and unique characters. Now, more than ever, we need to continue to provide wonderment, even from afar, straight into your homes.’’

It sounds like something the whole family can enjoy and you can grab your seat on the sofa and enjoy it all via this link.



