Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Cirque du Soleil has launched weekly screenings of its world famous shows

By James Fenton

April 3, 2020 at 10:57am

Share:

Cirque du Soleil has long been a source of the live entertainment people are missing right now due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

While we might be stuck in our homes, that doesn't mean that we have to miss out on ultimate artistic athleticism display that is Cirque du Soleil. We may not be able to catch the shows in our local arenas at the moment but the company has now confirmed that it is launching weekly virtual shows that will display 'some of the most awe-inspiring moments from its world-famous shows on the new digital content hub, Cirque Connect.'

Taking place at 8pm on Fridays Irish time, the hour-long shows will feature 'unforgettable moments and impressive performances from Cirque du Soleil Amaluna, VOLTA and Bazzar.'

A spokesperson for Cirque du Soleil said "The mission of Cirque du Soleil has always been to provide unique and awe-inspiring experiences. Our shows give our fans a chance to escape into fantasy and imaginary worlds through our stories and unique characters. Now, more than ever, we need to continue to provide wonderment, even from afar, straight into your homes.’’

It sounds like something the whole family can enjoy and you can grab your seat on the sofa and enjoy it all via this link.

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

Dubs fans will gather this weekend to watch the epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

Seven enthralling sport documentaries that are available on Netflix

These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat

You may also love

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

Dubs fans will gather this weekend to watch the epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

Seven enthralling sport documentaries that are available on Netflix

These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy