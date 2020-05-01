Close

Fia Moon gives us her ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

By Alan Fisher

May 1, 2020 at 3:24pm

You don't need to be out and about to enjoy your Saturday night.

In fact, we are bringing the party to you.

For our Lovin Home Comforts series, we are bringing you QuaranTunes where, each week, we will reach out to some of Ireland's most beloved artists and ask them for their ultimate playlists that are getting them through their time at home.

This week Fia Moon has given us her playlist for the perfect night in.

She returns with six heartfelt anthems exploring the emotional struggles of heartbreak and healing that anyone can groove to.

Drawing on influences of R&B, pop, soul, and jazz, each song tells a different story, taking you on a journey on building back confidence, self-assuredness, empowerment, and acceptance.

The first of these six, 'Better Days', kicks off her playlist:

To let us know your QuaranTunes playlist, get in touch with us on Instagram with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

