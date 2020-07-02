Lovin Games Weekly - Suicide Squad game on the horizon

Here we are, in July, the peak of the summer! Any normal year we might be planning our holidays, or at least getting ready to go to the beach.

But between most of us now making sure we’ll be staying in Ireland for the foreseeable future, and the weather somehow managing to be both warm AND wet, enjoying the sun at home or abroad isn’t really on the cards for a lot of folk.

Thankfully, your pals at Lovin have recommendations on things to do while you’re stuck indoors, and one of those recommendations involves playing lots and lots of video games!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Disintegration (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fans of shooters will be very satisfied by this new first-person blaster from one of the co-creators of the Halo series. Set 150 years in the future, society has collapsed due to climate change and scientists have found a way to temporarily place human minds into robot bodies so they can go out into the wilds of the world and begin the process of recovering the planet. However, some radicalised groups want to keep things as they are, which is where the shooting comes in!

Divided into a single-player campaign where you can get to grips with the moves of your robot while being told the story of the world, as well as the multi-player aspect where you’ll put those newly learned moves to good use, the thing that makes Disintegration stand out from the pack is when you control the pilot above the battle-field and use him to tell your group of soldiers where to go and what to attack.

Is it good enough to make sure you’re still remembering it a year from now? No. Is it good enough to guarantee to kill a fair few weekends? Absolutely.

The trailer for Disintegration can be found below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The makers of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy are working on a Suicide Squad game

We’ve said it here before on Lovin Games Weekly and we’ll say it again: the Batman: Arkham games are some of the best, most entertaining games ever made. Arkhams Asylum, City, and Knight were all fantastically assembled action adventures, really putting the Dark Knight’s skillset to proper use.

While there is apparently a sequel coming to those games soon enough – the tentatively titled Gotham Knights, from the makers of the pretty decent prequel Arkham Origins – the even better news is that Rocksteady, the makers of the main trilogy, have reportedly begun work on a game based around the Suicide Squad.

Warner Bros Games will likely be announcing more about this game, with the rumoured title being Suicide Squad - Kill The Justice League (catchy!), as well as Gotham Knights, in the upcoming DC Fandome, a huge 24-hour virtual event which will bring together all of DC’s biggest movies, TV shows, and games on Saturday 22 August. You can find out more about the Fandome right here.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War (PS4)

The sequel to Shadow Of Mordor brings you back to the world set in between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, continuing on the story of Talion and the spirit of the elf lord that resides within his body, as they attempt to forge a new Ring Of Power to build a new army to fight against Sauron.

If you’re a fan of the movie version of The Lord Of The Rings, then this game is an absolute must-own, as a lot of the design choices have been ported over pretty much directly from that Oscar-winning trilogy. However, even if you’re just looking for a fun slashy-adventure, Shadow Of War provides that too and a lot of that fun comes down to the Nemesis System, which basically means killing certain bad guys will cause disruptions in the power rankings of Sauron’s army. However, if one of them kills you, they’ll then be given a higher position within Sauron’s army, and you’ll have to take them out before they amass too much power.

It is all highly strategic and well-thought-out if that’s what you’re in the mood for, or if you’re just in the market for slaying orcs, that’s fine too. Either way, it is available on the PS Store this week, marked down from €39.99 to just €9.99.

The trailer for Middle Earth: Shadow Of War can be viewed below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.