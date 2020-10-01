Lovin Games Weekly - Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new trailer is absolutely epic

If you've ever wanted to play as a Viking invading England, then this is the game for you.

October is here, and the new consoles are getting closer week-by-week.

It is also getting closer to Christmas, and we can expect some VERY big games to be released between now and then. Lots for gamers to excited about, starting with....

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Before Grand Theft Auto took over our lives with its huge cities and organised crime, Mafia was released on the PS2 in 2002 and gave us a fantastic taste of what it was like to live a life of crime in Chicago during the heyday of mobster rule.

Jump forward nearly two decades, and video games are going through a bit of "remastered" moment, digging up some classics and giving them a shiny visual makeover. To that end, we've got Mafia: Definite Edition, which definitely looks the part, while still staying true to the gameplay of the original.

Plus, for anyone who has never played it, it has been OVER SEVEN YEARS since the last GTA came out, and this will definitely help to fill that void!

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new trailer gives a look at the epic story

Since the sorta-reboot of the series by sending us way back to Ancient Egypt (Origins) and Ancient Greece (Odyssey), the Assassin's Creed franchise has been a role. By the looks of the new trailer, which gives us control of a Viking warrior and tells an alternate history of their invasion of Britain, that roll is definitely going to continue.

Conquest Battles, first introduced in Odyssey, will be making a return, as will settlements, which haven't been around since Black Flag. Naval transport is still present, but naval battle has been apparently been scaled back, replaced by the ability to hunt, fish, brawl with other Vikings, drinking contests, and flyting challenges, which Ubisoft described as "Viking rap battle."

Viking. Rap. Battles. The greatest three words in the history of the English language? Discuss.

The game will debut on Xbox Series X, PS4, Stadia, PC, and Xbox One on Tuesday, November 10, and then will be available on launch day for the PS5, on Thursday, November 19.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Remnant: From The Ashes (PS4)

Do you like your games to be very, VERY difficult? We're talking the likes of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Proper snap-your-controller-in-half levels of frustration. Well, if you that sounds like your bag, then Remnant: From The Ashes is definitely the game for you.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overrun by evil monsters, it is up to you to send them back to where they came from (Hell, presumably), using nothing more than your wits. And some big guns.

Again, we can't stress enough how difficult this game is, but at least you'll know that it will last you a very long time.

For a limited time, the game is marked down on the PS Store from €39.99 to just €19.99. Check out the trailer for what you'll be playing right here:

All prices and release dates correct at date of publication.

