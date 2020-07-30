Lovin Games Weekly – Halo, Grand Theft Auto and 'reverse horror'

This is a good week for old school games.

Not that we mean “old games” (well, not just that anyways…), but some stone-cold classics that are worth our attention this week. From crime epics that are going for VERY cheap, to a landmark first-person shooter getting its SIXTH official sequel, to 2D platformers with a surreal twist, old is new again. Enjoy!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carrion (Xbox One, Switch, PC/Mac)

Normally in horror games, you’re playing a lone survivor, or maybe you’re in a group of soldiers that gets picked off one-by-one, by a monster. In Carrion, a self-described “reverse horror” game, you play as the monster, slithering your way around a secret underground bunker, devouring scientists and soldiers and anything else that might stand between you and escaping.

It is an extremely fun premise, as you use your mass of mouths and tentacles to move freely around, chomping on humans that help you build in mass, or shedding off parts of yourself so you can fit through smaller pipes and tunnels. It is a puzzle-y action platformer, complete with a killer creepy soundtrack, and even in 2D, the icky visuals will gross you out completely.

You’ll likely zip through the whole thing in about six hours or so, but it is a solid and somewhat unique diversion while you’re playing. Check out the trailer below for a taste of what to expect.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Eight minutes of gameplay footage from the new Halo game

It has somehow already been FIVE YEARS since Halo 5: Guardians, which is a very long wait for fans of Master Chief and his galactic warfare. We’ve all kind of guessed for a while now that a new Halo would be lined up to coincide with the release of the next generation of Microsoft consoles, but the good news is that Halo Infinite will be released on the current generation of the console, too.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, we were gifted with a full eight minutes of gameplay from the upcoming trilogy closer, which showed the same mix of dazzling gunplay and visually resplendent alien worlds. While the full plot of the game has yet to be revealed, it has been stated that Master Chief will have a much more central role this time around, after being somewhat sidelined during Guardians.

An exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but Halo Infinite is expected to arrive on Xbox Series X and Xbox One before the end of the year (so just in time for Santy to bring you a copy along with your new console!).

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition (PS4)

There is a chance that you and every gamer you know has already bought GTAV at some point, as it has been around since the PS3 and Xbox 360 (and has also been confirmed to be getting another release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X). But there is a chance that you haven’t played the GTA Online version of the game, where you can take part in group heists and grow your character’s wealth and influence to the expanse of your wildest dreams.

It is also a good excuse to get lost in the world of San Andreas again, which has never not been a very entertaining place to spend a few hours in at a time. Before Rockstar got a little too self-serious with Red Dead Redemption II, they remembered how important it was for players to HAVE FUN with their games, and GTAV is a giant testament to that idea.

The Premium Online Edition includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which is the fastest way for new Grand Theft Auto Online players to jumpstart their criminal empires.

You’ll get access to a huge range of the most exciting and popular content in GTA Online including properties, businesses, weapons, vehicles and more – all content valued at over GTA$10,000,000 if purchased separately.

In addition, you'll get GTA$1,000,000 in GTA Online to help launch your reign over Los Santos and Blaine County.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €34.99 to €13.99.

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.

