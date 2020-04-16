These crafty Instagram accounts are guaranteed to get your creative juices flowing.

Many of us are now looking for new ways to fill our time and keep ourselves entertained. Whether it's knitting, DIY or upcycling, a lot of us are turning to social media for inspiration on what to do and where to get started.

So, we thought it would be a good idea to showcase some wonderfully crafty Instagram accounts that are sure to give you your fix of inspiration.

Catherine Carton (@daintydressdiaries)

Not only is her feed seriously aesthetically pleasing, but Catherine provides us with some adorable and creative inspo for getting crafty.

She has made some super cute decorations for her house and garden using some unexpected materials. Make sure to check out her DIY Projects highlight.

Evin Bail O’Keeffe (@freckledpast)

Evin is an expert in all things knitting.

She makes everything from hats to scarfs to shawls. She has even released two books and won national awards for her knitting blog, solidifying herself as one of the top crafty content creators in Ireland right now.

Sustainable Fashion Dublin (@sustainablefashiondublin)

it's safe to say that Sustainable Fashion Dublin, run by Geraldine Carton and Taz Keller, have come leaps and bounds in the last year.

They share loads of tips on upcycling your clothes, sewing and recycling, giving us the chance to give our wardrobes a new lease of life without spending a cent.

Katrina Carroll (@vintageirishkat)

If you're looking to spruce up the house this year, then we would definitely recommend following this account.

She decorates each room in her house in seriously unexpected ways, getting our creative juices flowing on what we could do with the spaces in our own houses. We think her pink bath pretty much speaks for itself...

Crafty Creators (@craftycreatorsdublin)

Describing themselves as Ireland’s arts and crafts gym, this account somewhat acts as a one-stop-shop for your crafty inspiration.

Learn how to pimp your own bandana, upcycle a bike wheel knit, sew and even make your own fascinator.

Joanne Mooney (@aproudhome)

Creative interiors with a bright and bubbly twist.

Whether it's punch needling, painting her doors or making her own home accessories, there's plenty on her feed to provide you with some ideas and inspiration to get crafty.

Rag Order Dublin (@ragorderdublin)

Focusing on sewing and alterations, this crafty Instagram account will encourage you to dig out old garments from the back of your wardrobe (or your granny's wardrobe) and give them a new lease of life.

Posting some amazing before and after shots on the feed, this account will definitely show you the value in upcycling your clothes!

Hannah MJ (@hannahjane_moranj)

Hannah is another crafty Instagrammer who vamps up her wardrobe using some fun and creative techniques.

She makes bags, reworks various clothing items and even tie-dyes her socks.

Joanne Condon (@joannecondon)

Now onto furniture! If you have a piece of furniture you've been thinking about replacing, this account may inspire you to think about how you can upcycle it to give it new life.

Her bright and colourful creations are a guaranteed mood booster.

For more inspiration (like these crafty Instagram accounts) on things to do while you're at home, make sure you head over to our Lovin Home Comforts hub where you'll find recipes, TV recommendations, online events and loads more.

Feature image via @craftycreatorsdublin and @hannahjane_moranj on Instagram.



