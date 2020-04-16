These crafty Instagram accounts are guaranteed to get your creative juices flowing.
Many of us are now looking for new ways to fill our time and keep ourselves entertained. Whether it's knitting, DIY or upcycling, a lot of us are turning to social media for inspiration on what to do and where to get started.
So, we thought it would be a good idea to showcase some wonderfully crafty Instagram accounts that are sure to give you your fix of inspiration.
Catherine Carton (@daintydressdiaries)
Not only is her feed seriously aesthetically pleasing, but Catherine provides us with some adorable and creative inspo for getting crafty.
She has made some super cute decorations for her house and garden using some unexpected materials. Make sure to check out her DIY Projects highlight.
Good evening, I know Easter is going to be different this year for all of us. However, I still wanted to give it a nod and in tonight's YouTube video, I am sharing how to make some easy sew bunnies, napkins and a cheeky Baileys Bunny! Catch the tutorial on my YouTube channel | Dainty Diaries. Tag someone who would love these!
Evin Bail O’Keeffe (@freckledpast)
Evin is an expert in all things knitting.
She makes everything from hats to scarfs to shawls. She has even released two books and won national awards for her knitting blog, solidifying herself as one of the top crafty content creators in Ireland right now.
When I talk about my latest book #Uvknits it is with the knowledge that my designs were inspired by the beautiful hand-dyed ultraviolet light-reactive wool-based yarns hand-dyed with expertise and creativity by some of my favorite artisans. Without the yarn, these would just be ideas. I have such deep yarn Dyer love and respect for the work involved. It’s chemistry, it’s color theory, it’s marketing and data tracking, and it’s a heck of a lot of customer support. It is with great gratitude, I design. 🧶🧶🧶🧶🧶 Photos by @ntwamley and styling by @styledbymartina #fiberuary #fiberuarychallenge #fiberuarychallenge2020 #mothyandthesquid #evechamberstextiles #madscientistyarns #mymamaknitsyarn #fibreartstudio #martinslab #greenelephantyarn #qingfibre #qingfibres #thewoolkitchen #olanngrayarns #olanngra #easyknitscouk #knittersofinstagram #knittersofireland #knitweardesigner #knitstagram #instaknit #knittersofig #knitter #knitstergram #knittersoftheworld #knittersofravelry #igknitters #craftblogger #knitblog
Sustainable Fashion Dublin (@sustainablefashiondublin)
it's safe to say that Sustainable Fashion Dublin, run by Geraldine Carton and Taz Keller, have come leaps and bounds in the last year.
They share loads of tips on upcycling your clothes, sewing and recycling, giving us the chance to give our wardrobes a new lease of life without spending a cent.
Just two sustainability enthusiasts trying to strike the perfect pose for International Women’s Day🥴✌🏻 👭 🌸 Have to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who came along to our event yesterday and made it so full of positive good vibes 💖 We are already thinking about how we can do it on a more frequent basis - we’re up for it if you are?!😏😝🥳 Special thanks go to @roeandco @allaboutkombucha @cleverfoods @nutshed_ for being so incredibly generous with all the snacks and drinks, and of course to our fantastic performers and speakers - @mollyjanejeepers @hazel.hogan @_didge_ @art.kamana @cmat_baby @carrie_ann_moran @fionnualajay @emmadorancomedian @hejjb - WOMEN ARE JUST SO GREAT 🌸💃🏻
Katrina Carroll (@vintageirishkat)
If you're looking to spruce up the house this year, then we would definitely recommend following this account.
She decorates each room in her house in seriously unexpected ways, getting our creative juices flowing on what we could do with the spaces in our own houses. We think her pink bath pretty much speaks for itself...
Happy Wednesday Everyone!! I think I’ll be jumping into this pink bath tonight, I’m heading to a roller disco this evening and I think it’s going to be hilarious 🤣🤣 of course I’ll be showing you how I get on in my stories, it’s been YEARS since I’ve been on roller skates so it should be very interesting 🤦🏼♀️😂 Have a fabulous day everyone❤️❤️ #mystylishplace #mystylishhome #irishinteriors #myinteriorstyle #interiordesign #mypinkbath #myvintagehome #myvintagestyle #myhomevibe #myhomedecor #vintagetiles #plantlife #candlelight #rollerdisco #irishinteriors #irishdesign #myhomesense #mydiymydecor #mygorgeousgaff #mystylishhome #mystylishplace #myeclecticspace
Crafty Creators (@craftycreatorsdublin)
Describing themselves as Ireland’s arts and crafts gym, this account somewhat acts as a one-stop-shop for your crafty inspiration.
Learn how to pimp your own bandana, upcycle a bike wheel knit, sew and even make your own fascinator.
Joanne Mooney (@aproudhome)
Creative interiors with a bright and bubbly twist.
Whether it's punch needling, painting her doors or making her own home accessories, there's plenty on her feed to provide you with some ideas and inspiration to get crafty.
I did a new blog post last week and I forgot to tell you. It’s about... dare I say the word sustainable living and the top five things I can live without in my home. One of them is making/creating my own home accessories like these cool baskets. And you know I love making my own homewares. There’s just something special about creating/making things with your own hands and having it on display in your home. Skip the overpriced décor and craft your own pieces to give your home a more personal feel. Plus, just imagine how great it'll feel when guests ask where your homemade baskets are from. Anyway I’m wafflin’ read if you like. *link in bio P.S I can’t believe my plants are still alive & so healthy looking 🌱 Forever in a pink pleated skursh . - - #creativeinteriors #pleatedskirt #eclecticdecor #eclecticfashion #punchneedlegang #makersgonnamake #creativehomes #creativity #punchbasket #myeclecticmix #colourmyhome #seagrassbasket #apartmenttherapy #slowliving #sustainableliving #makeyourown #sustainablefashion #slowhomeware
Rag Order Dublin (@ragorderdublin)
Focusing on sewing and alterations, this crafty Instagram account will encourage you to dig out old garments from the back of your wardrobe (or your granny's wardrobe) and give them a new lease of life.
Posting some amazing before and after shots on the feed, this account will definitely show you the value in upcycling your clothes!
The difference a little bit of length makes! This gorgeous Paul Costelloe coat was posted to me with the request to make it shorter and nip it in slightly to make it less boxy. Chanel vibes to beat the band 😍 #paulcostelloe #vintagecoat #vintagepaulcostelloe #chanelvibes #dublinalterations #ragorderdublin
Hannah MJ (@hannahjane_moranj)
Hannah is another crafty Instagrammer who vamps up her wardrobe using some fun and creative techniques.
She makes bags, reworks various clothing items and even tie-dyes her socks.
Some difficult news given today. Hoping this colourful sock arrangement sparks some joy 🌈 Let’s try keep the positivity but it’s TOTALLY OK if you’re feeling a little down rn! Sending love 💕 💓 #positivevibes #sendinglove #tiedye #fashion #inspo #neuroaesthetics #colourpsychology
Joanne Condon (@joannecondon)
Now onto furniture! If you have a piece of furniture you've been thinking about replacing, this account may inspire you to think about how you can upcycle it to give it new life.
Her bright and colourful creations are a guaranteed mood booster.
Beams of light filling the house this morning! It’s glorious but all the floors are looking like I have never mopped or hoovered so I’ll be whipping around the house! This is one of my favourite pieces of furniture I have painted, its one of the projects in my book #furniturecrush and it’s in my hallway (you can see that rainbow wallpaper in the mirror reflection) This piece is full of my screens for screen printing they fit perfectly in there! The fringe mirror is a tutorial in my highlights! I’m heading up to the big smoke for some absolute fun and meeting some of my absolute favourite people!! Can’t wait!!! Keep an eye on my stories tomorrow #mycreativeinterior #paintedfurniture #prettypastels #livecolorfully #abmhappylife #colourmyeveryday #irishdiyers #ilovecolour #popofcolour #colourcrush #pocketofmyhome #pastellove #createeveryday #designsponge #decorcrushing
