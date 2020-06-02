Reading list - Books to help you better understand racism

Author Pandora Sykes has shared a number of books to add to your reading list to help you better understand racism.

Racism has come to the fore in light of recent events over in America, with people all around the world standing in solidarity and pledging to do better on behalf of their friends, family, neighbours and all those who are suffering. Of course, not a new or modern issue - far from it in fact - but the murder of George Floyd has drawn attention to years of inequality and prejudice, spurring people into action and encouraging them to look for ways to expand their knowledge.

There are several ways you can better educate yourself on the situation, one of which is by reading and diversifying the authors and books you include on your bookshelves. However, while this is something many would like to do, knowing where to start can often prove to be difficult. Author and podcaster Pandora Sykes has shared some insight into what she's found to be helpful resources.

Listing a number of different books that she'd personally recommend, Pandora credited them with helping to teach her not only about "systemic, entrenched racism" but about her role as a white woman within such structures.

Her top six recommendations are:

White Fragility by Robin Diangelo I Am Not Your Baby Mother by Candice Brathwaite Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge

Adding that the above is just a "small selection" of what's available out there, Pandora encouraged followers to add their own suggestions in the comments with reader suggestions naming the following titles:

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Thing Around Your Neck by Ngozi Adichie

Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A Sunday at the Pool in Kigali by Gil Courtemanche

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Natives by Akala

The Good Immigrant by Nikesh Shukla

Brit(ish) by Afua Hirsch

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson

White Teeth by Zadie Smith

Slay In Your Lane by Yomi Adegoke

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo

Small Island by Andrea Levy

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Algorithms of Oppression by Safiya Noble

The Clapback by Elijah Lawal

Black, Listed: Black British Culture Explored by Jeffrey Boakye

I, Tituba, Black Witch of Salem by Maryse Condé

They Can't Kill Us All - The Story of Black Lives Matter by Wesley Lowery

How to be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Ordinary People by Diana Evans

Beloved by Toni Morrison

The Bluest Eyes by Toni Morrison

Citizen by Claudia Rankine

The White Card by Claudia Rankine

I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Noughts & Crosses by Malorie Blackman

Negroland by Margo Jefferson

Another Day in the Death of America by Gary Younge

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Don't Touch My Hair by Emma Dabiri

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

Good Talk by Mira Jacob

We Need New Stories by Nesrine Malik

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

This Will Be My Undoing by Morgan Jerkins

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Beverly Tatum

The New York Times has also published an anti-racist reading list. Compiled by author Ibram X. Kendi, whose book features on the above list, his recommended reading list aims to "help America transcend its racist heritage". A combination of "classics, relatively obscure works and a few of recent vintage", you can read his full list of suggestions here.

READ NEXT: How to report racist incidents in Ireland from your smartphone