These spicy wings are so easy to make at home

Check out how we made these spicy wings.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

It's the perfect time to start practising your cooking skills.

You might not be able to go out right now to satisfy your wing cravings but fear not, you can make incredibly tasty wings at home.

We recently made honey glazed wings but now it's time for spicy ones.

What you need:

4tbsp x Butter

4tbsp x Sriracha Sauce

1tbsp x White Wine Vinegar

400g x Wings

Oil

How to do it:

1. Cover the bottom of your pan in oil (you don't need as much as you would think to fry wings) and pop the wings in. Cook for 10 minutes until they are crispy and golden.

2. While they are cooking, pop your butter, sriracha sauce (or any hot sauce you like) and white wine vinegar into a pot on low heat.

3. Keep stirring the sauce until it's all melted.

4. When the wings are cooked through, throw them into the pot with the sauce and mix until the wings are covered.

5. Place the wings into a bowl for consumption and pour the remaining sauce from the pot over them.

That's as simple as it gets.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

And to receive our home comfort tips a couple of times a week sent straight to your email then be sure to tick the Lovin Home Comforts box in the form below.



